Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:29AM PST until December 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch, with ice accumulations of one tenth to one
quarter of an inch below 4500 feet. 2 to 6 inches of snow
expected above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter precipitation will transition to
rain Monday evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map