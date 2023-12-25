Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:29AM PST until December 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch, with ice accumulations of one tenth to one

quarter of an inch below 4500 feet. 2 to 6 inches of snow

expected above 4500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winter precipitation will transition to

rain Monday evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map