Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:45PM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth

to two tenths of an inch through Monday night. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation should come to an end after

4 AM PST Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map