Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:45PM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth
to two tenths of an inch through Monday night. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation should come to an end after
4 AM PST Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map