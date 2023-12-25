Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 3:45PM PST until December 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

By
Updated
December 26, 2023 1:09 AM
Published 3:45 PM

* WHAT…Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth
to two tenths of an inch through Monday night. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation should come to an end after
4 AM PST Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content