Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 4:50AM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of a
half inch to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a trace to two
tenths of an inch.
* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In
Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades
Crest and Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades
Crest.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There could be very localized spots with
ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch over the upper east
slopes of the Washington Cascades.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling
5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for
Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.