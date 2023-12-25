Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 5:05PM PST until December 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. In

Washington, Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest and Lower Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained for Oregon by calling

5 1 1 or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com, or for

Washington by visiting online at https://wsdot.com/travel.