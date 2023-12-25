Winter Weather Advisory issued December 25 at 8:50AM PST until December 25 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Less than a tenth of an inch of

ice expected.

* WHERE…South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin and

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

This includes on and along highway 97, and highways 58 and 31

near highway 97 North of Chiloquin. This includes the

communities of Chiloquin, Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.