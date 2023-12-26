Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 26 at 9:39PM PST until December 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in
freezing fog.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dense freezing fog will mainly be from
Madras northward.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.