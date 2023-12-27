Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 10:14PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in

freezing fog.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on roadways and especially bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In central Oregon, the dense freezing fog

will be mainly north of Redmond and Bend. Some areas may still

be above freezing, of which these locations will have just

dense fog until temperatures drop to at or below freezing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.