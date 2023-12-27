Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 1:25AM PST until December 27 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in
freezing fog.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.