Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 27 at 9:23PM PST until December 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter of a mile or less at times in
freezing fog.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on roadways and especially bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In central Oregon, the dense freezing fog
will be mainly north of Redmond and Bend. Some areas may still
be above freezing, of which these locations will have just
dense fog until temperatures drop to at or below freezing.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.