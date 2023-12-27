Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 2:55AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning includes the Klamath Falls
airport, Dorris, Macdoel, the higher terrain of the Warner and
Hart mountains and Winter Rim, and portions of Highway 97 and
Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake. The Wind Advisory
is in effect for much of the rest of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and
northeast Siskiyou counties, including Klamath Falls, Alturas,
Lakeview, Bly, Fort Rock, and portions of highways 97, 140,
395, 139, and 299.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and power lines, and
may blow away or damage unsecured objects. Power outages are
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.