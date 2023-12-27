Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 2:55AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…The High Wind Warning includes the Klamath Falls

airport, Dorris, Macdoel, the higher terrain of the Warner and

Hart mountains and Winter Rim, and portions of Highway 97 and

Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake. The Wind Advisory

is in effect for much of the rest of Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and

northeast Siskiyou counties, including Klamath Falls, Alturas,

Lakeview, Bly, Fort Rock, and portions of highways 97, 140,

395, 139, and 299.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and power lines, and

may blow away or damage unsecured objects. Power outages are

possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.