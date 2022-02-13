Superbowl Sunday ends w/ a winter weather advisory

Central Oregon is under a winter weather advisory, and the good news, we can expect between four to six inches of snow to hit higher elevations around 2500 feet.

The advisory is in place until 10p.m Monday night. Sunday night lows will range in the upper 20's to mid-30's with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Cloud coverage is expected to stay in our skies through Monday. We'll see highs in the low 50's Monday and upper 40's on Tuesday. With the next system moving in, clouds will thicken a bit Sunday night and then deliver a chance of showers Monday. This brief system will move through quickly and leave behind some cooler air. skies will clear and we will warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.