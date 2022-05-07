Cold, snowy, rainy start to week

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

It may be May already, but that's not stopping Mother Nature from delivering all of that much-needed snow and rain that apparently got delayed from January and February.

We're seeing significant accumulations in the Cascades, and there's a chance Sunday brings some light snow to Central Oregon, as well as highs on Sunday aren't expected to reach 50 degrees except in Jefferson County.

Winds will also be a factor over the next few days with gusts potentially hitting 40 mph Saturday night and topping out around 20-25 on Sunday and Monday.

After Monday, we begin to see some clearing and start a warming trend that may see us back in the 70s by the weekend.

