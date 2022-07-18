Happy Monday, C.O; warmup begins

Central Oregon we are waking up to a cool and clear morning across the region.

Today we will be sunny with a high of 86. Expect calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 53, with calm gentle wind in the evening hitting the High Desert.

Tuesday we will reach the mid 90's.

