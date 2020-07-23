Sunny & cooler

Local Forecast

-GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Cooler air settling in from the NW will give us a break from the intense heat for the next few days. What clouds we see this morning will gradually disperse through the day as our highs only climb into the low 80's. Light morning breezes will turn NW and pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Skies will be clear tonight as lows dip into the mid 40's. Gusty evening breezes will turn se at 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies will prevail going into the weekend, but that cooler NW flow will keep our highs in the low to mid 80's through Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 40's. Sunday will mark the beginning of a warmup that will have us back in the 90's right through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!