A break from heat & smoke

A low pressure center moving southward along the British Columbia coast will draw a little cooler air into the Pacific NW today. Our highs will only reach the mid 80's and we are likely to get a bit of a break in the smoky haze. NW winds will reach 5-15+ mph and then turn light and variable overnight. Skies will stay clear tonight, but the smoky haze will return. Lows will be in the 40's.

Average temperatures Saturday will be accompanied by clear skies and more smoke. High pressure centered well to our southeast will hold cooler air at bay, and the warm temperatures will return. Highs will be in the mid 90's. A few thin clouds Monday and Tuesday will fail to yield any showers. Highs through next week will be in the low 90's.

