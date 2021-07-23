Skip to Content
Avg. Highs Today; Hot Weekend

GOOD FRIAY MORNING EVERYONE...

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather picture today. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 40's. Those northerly breezes will turn light and variable this evening and stay there through tomorrow morning.

The weekend ahead will be sunny and hot. Highs will be in the mid 90's. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's through next week. Look for mostly sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy at night. Unfortunately, we are not expecting any rain showers all week long.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

