Unseasonably warm…for several days

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fair airflow will bring us a few clouds, gentle breezes and warm temperatures today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will prevail through the day. Light breezes out of the west and SW will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 50's. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Breezes will turn light and variable. Lows will be scattered through the 20's.

Sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures will be staying with us all week. Tuesday's highs will be a lot like today. We will reach the low 60's Wednesday and the mid 60's Thursday. The upper 50's to low 60's will be our highs right through the coming weekend. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's for the next several days.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!