Warm Up Continues

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The slow advance and strengthening of a high pressure ridge will continue to deliver much fairer conditions than we normally experience this time of year. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs in upper 50's to low 60's and winds that turn calm this afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we are expecting no showers. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's with calm winds.

That ridge will continue to get stronger and the high pressure center will move closer to the NW, until by Thursday, we reach the mid to upper 60's. Even as it loses strength and begins to move out of the area, that high pressure will keep us warm and sunny right through the coming weekend. It won't be until about Monday that we get back down to around 50 degrees and introduce a slight chance of some scattered showers.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!