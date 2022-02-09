SUNNY & WARM

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered off the 0regon coast will continue to gain strength through the day and deliver another warm day. Morning clouds will see some rapid clearing and highs will reach the upper 50's to low 60's. Light and variable breezes will turn calm this evening and stay calm tonight. Under partly cloudy skies we will see lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

Thursday promises to be the warmest day of the week. With highs reaching the mid to upper 60's, we may see several records broken. Sunny to mostly sunny skies prevail for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's with a few spots in the low 60's Sunday. There will be a slight chance of scattered showers Monday and that will also mark the beginning of a cool down. Highs Tuesday will be back to average under mostly sunny skies.

