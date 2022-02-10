Sunny; Record Highs

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure over the region will reach its peak strength today. With that will come plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60's to low 70's and breezes, if you see any at all, will be light out of the south. The record high of 65 set in 2016 could crumble today! Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Breezes will calm and lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's.

Sunny, warm conditions will stay with us right through the coming weekend. Clouds will thicken Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers through the noon hour Monday. Highs will get back to something more normal for this time of year, but they don't stay there for very long. Under mostly sunny skies we will be back up around 50 degrees by Tuesday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!