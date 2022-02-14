GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After starting the day under mostly clear skies, clouds will thicken quickly and we will see a 20-30% chance of showers. Westerly winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. With the passage of this weak front, we will get some partial clearing tonight. Lows will be scattered through the 20's and those westerly breezes will back off to 5-10 mph.

This system will move off to the south and east, leaving us under mostly sunny skies for the balance of the workweek. Highs will stay pretty average Tuesday and Wednesday, and then the next warmup begins. Beginning Thursday, highs will reach the mid 50's and stay there through the weekend ahead. Saturday night, clouds will thicken and we will see a chance snow showers, with highs down to freezing and a little below. A chance of showers will be carried into Sunday morning.

