Icy morning; cool, but mild day

As storm activity moves off to the SE, our skies will clear, but a northerly flow will keep us cool, with average daytime highs. Skies will be mostly sunny today, with highs in the mid 40's. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to dip into the mid-teens to mid 20's. Gentle NW breezes will turn SW after midnight.

We have pretty much seen as much precipitation as we can expect for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will prevail from now to Saturday night, when clouds thicken and deliver a chance of mixed showers. After another cool day Wednesday, highs will warm into the mid to upper 50's through Saturday. A chance of scattered snow showers will take us through Sunday and Sunday night. Mostly sunny skies will appear Monday, Washington's Birthday, with highs in the mid 40's.

