More Snow Saturday Night

High pressure centered to the west will keep our skies mostly sunny today, but we will stay cool, as well. A northerly flow of cool air will keep our highs in the low to mid 40's. Breezes will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. Breezes will calm this evening, then turn southerly at 5-10 tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will range from the mid-teens to mid 20's.

The real warmup begins tomorrow with highs in the mid 50's under mostly sunny skies. We see plenty of sunshine going into the weekend. Highs will be around 60 Friday and in the mid to upper 50's Saturday. Mostly sunny skies Saturday will become mostly cloudy Saturday night and deliver a chance of some snow showers. That chance of snow showers will continue into Sunday morning. This weak system will leave behind some colder air. A cooling trend will have us in the mid 30's for daytime highs by Tuesday. Expect to see plenty of sunshine beginning Tuesday after a very slight chance of some isolated snow showers Monday.

