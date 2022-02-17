Warm up…then cool down

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After starting the day under clear skies and with chilly temperatures, we will see plenty of sunshine and a pleasant warmup. Highs will be in the mid 50's and breezes out of the NW will be gentle at 5-10 mph. A few late-day clouds will move in, but we will stay dry. We go through the night with partly cloudy skies, light and variable breezes and lows scattered through the 20's.

Friday will be our warmest day, with highs topping out in the low 60's. A few clouds will push in Saturday, but we will stay warm, with highs in the mid 50's. Those clouds thicken quickly and we will see a chance of mixed showers to turn to light snow by Sunday morning. Mixed showers Sunday will see a break Sunday night. They have a chance of resuming for a bit Monday, Presidents Day. This will break up Monday night and we will go through the middle of next week with more sunshine, but quite chilly.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!