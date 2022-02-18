Split ticket this weekend

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we should be thoroughly entrenched in winter, today it will feel like sprin,g and we have to wait until Sunday for the return of colder temperatures. Today we get plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 50's to low 60's and calm winds. Breezes turn light out of the south tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and we can once again look for lows scattered through the 20's.

Saturday will be equally mild, but we will add a few clouds as the next system moves in from the nw. With those clouds will come some colder air. We will see a chance of mixed showers Sunday, with highs in the low 40's. A slight chance of showers will linger through Sunday night into Monday. This will start to break up Monday night as our temperatures continue to drop. Tuesday will be our coldest day, with highs in the mid 20's and lows dipping to low single digits and below zero. We will see more sunshine through the middle of the week, but we will be staying cold.

