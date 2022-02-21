A cold, wet system

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A very cold, wet system pressing in from the north will mean snow showers are likely all day today. Daytime highs will be scattered through the 30,'s with westerly winds picking up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Winds will turn northerly at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph tonight. Snow showers will stay with us overnight and lows will be in the single digits, with some areas dropping below zero.

Snow showers will taper off Tuesday morning, but we will be left with very cold temperatures, despite more sunshine. Highs will be in the teens to low 20's and everyone has the chance of seeing lows below zero Tuesday night. We will go between sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of the work week, and we will be staying cold. Highs will be between the mid 20's and mid 30's. Temperatures will begin to warm a bit Saturday under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40's. We get back to average temperatures next Sunday, but that is also when we see the next system push in, with a chance of showers.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!