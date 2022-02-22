Skip to Content
Snow is over; cold & windy left behind

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As storm activity exits the region to the SE, we will see our skies clear, but a northerly flow will keep us very cold. Under gradually clearing skies, our highs will only reach the low to mid 20's today. Northerly winds will stay strong, at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight will help our lows drop below zero for a great many. Winds will turn NW at 5-10 mph.

We are only expecting a few, thin clouds Wednesday, but highs will stay in the low to mid 20's. Lows will be in the single digits. A few clouds move in Thursday, but we stay dry, with highs in the low to mid 30's. This deep cold will start to subside Friday, and we are looking to be in the mid to upper 40's for the weekend. A chance of mixed showers till settle in Saturday night and stay with us through the beginning of next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

