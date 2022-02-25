Sunny; a little warmer

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A high-pressure ridge pressing into the region will deliver plenty of sunshine to Central Oregon today, along with slightly higher temperatures. Winds will stay light and variable, generally out of the south, and highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low teens to low 20's while breezes stay gentle out of the SE.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday will be the first indication of change in the forecast. That will lead to a slight chance of some mixed showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the rest of Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's with lows around freezing. A 30-40% chance of rain showers will settle in Monday and a chance of rain will remain in the forecast for much of next week. Highs will be in the upper 50's Monday and Tuesday, then a cooling trend will take us back into the 40's for the rest of the week.

