Warm, Wet and Windy

The next system pushing into the Pacific NW has already made for a wet night for many and Central Oregon will be seeing these wet conditions permeate the next few days, as well. Highs today will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph. Southerly winds will stay quite gusty tonight. Lows will be in the low 40's with a chance of rain showers all night.

Warm temperatures and a chance of rain will stay with us through the middle of the week. Temperatures drop into the low 30's Wednesday night, so rain showers will turn to snow showers through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the mid 40's Thursday and they will remain there through the coming weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 20's. Skies turn partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, then mostly sunny Sunday.

