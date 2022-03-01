Warm; late-day showers

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A heavy flow of moisture out of the SW will give us some very warm temperatures today, along with a chance of scattered showers all day long. Highs will be around 60 degrees and SW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with some areas seeing gusts to 20 mph. Those breezes will turn lighter out of the south tonight. Lows will be in the 30's and we will see a chance of showers by morning.

The heaviest part of this system will hit us Wednesday, when we see our best chance of rain. Rain is likely to stretch through Wednesday night. With lows dipping close to freezing, we may see some snow mix with the rain showers by Thursday morning. Showers will subside and skies will become mostly cloudy later in the day Thursday. The cooldown will continue, as we see highs back into the mid 40's. We will conclude the workweek and go through the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 40's. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!