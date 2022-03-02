More Rain; Cooler Temps

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A warm, wet system flowing into the Pacific NW will give us a chance of scattered rain showers all day. Highs will be in the mid 50's and westerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will calm this evening and stay calm through the night. More rain is likely tonight with upper elevations mixing in some snow. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

Intermittent rain showers will stay in our forecast through Thursday night. We will also witness a cooling trend that will take us down into the mid 40's for daytime highs by Friday. Expect to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Mostly sunny skies will start our new work week with highs in the low to mid 50's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!