Rainy and Cool

The warm, wet system that has smothered the state of Oregon for the last 24+ hours will continue to deliver a lot of rain to Central Oregon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle northerly breezes will stay with us tonight. Lows will dip into the 20's as showers taper off and skies become mostly cloudy.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday as a northerly flow keeps us cool. Look for highs in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows in the 20's. We have a slight chance of some mixed showers Friday night, but that will break up quickly and leave us with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40's with more sunshine. After this cool weekend we will see sunny to mostly sunny skies going into next week with highs rising into the mid to upper 50's.

