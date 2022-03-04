Sunshine; staying cool

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, cold start to the day, a low pressure system off the Oregon coast will advance and give us a few clouds by the end of the day. Breezes will be gentle out of the north at 5-10 mph. That will help our daytime highs only rise to the low to mid 40's. Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight with some areas to the south and west seeing some isolated snow showers. Lows will be in the 20's with breezes turning NW at 5-10 mph.

While our skies will be staying fairly clear over the next couple days, a gentle northerly flow will keep us cool. Highs over the weekend will only be in the mid to upper 40's. Lows will be in the low 20's. Monday will warm nicely. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will reach the mid 60's. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will carry us through the middle of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's. Except for a slight chance of some mixed showers Tuesday night, we have no precipitation in the forecast.

