Warm and Breezy

After a clear and chilly start to the day we will see a few clouds scatter across the High Desert this afternoon. Highs will be very mild, in the mid to upper 50's. NW breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph and gust a bit higher for some. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Breezes will become gentler out of the west at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's.

Clouds will continue to thicken Tuesday and deliver a chance of some late day rain showers. Lows will be dropping into the 20's Tuesday night, so watch for a 50% chance of snow showers that will last into Wednesday morning. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the end of the day as highs only reach the mid 30's. Mostly clear skies Wednesday night will help our lows dip into the teens. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the week and we will warm back into the upper 50's by Friday. Partly cloudy skies Saturday will turn mostly cloudy and bring a chance of showers that will last into Sunday afternoon.

