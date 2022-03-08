Colder and Wetter

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, northerly flow will keep us chilly today and introduce a chance of some scattered mixed showers. A 30% chance of rain showers will stay with us all day. Highs only reaching the mid 40's will feel colder because of a NW wind at 10-15 mph gusting as high as 20-25 mph. That chance of showers turns to snow showers tonight with lows in the 20's. NW winds at 10-15 mph will stay with us through the night.

We will cling to a chance of snow showers Wednesday as our highs only reach the mid to upper 30's and northerly winds stay gusty at 10-15 mph. We will see some clearing Wednesday night and then can expect sunshine Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40's to low 50's. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days as we hit the low 60's. We will also see a chance of rain showers settle in Saturday afternoon. This next system won't be terribly strong, but it will keep us under a threat of showers for the rest of the weekend and into next week. Highs will be mild, in the mid 50's to low 60's.

