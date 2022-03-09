Clearing, But Staying Cold

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet flow out of the north will keep us cold today and deliver a diminishing chance of scattered snow showers through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 30's and NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph. This will drop the wind chill to 20-25 degrees. Breezes will calm this evening and stay calm overnight. Lows will drop to single digits and low teens. Skies will become mostly clear.

High pressure building in from the west will bring fairer temperatures quite quickly. With a few thin clouds our high will reach the low 50's Thursday. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low 60's Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild through the rest of the weekend and into next week. A chance of rain showers will settle in Saturday night and stay with us Monday and Tuesday.

