Sunny and Warmer Today

After a very clear and cold night we will see our daytime highs warm very nicely. We will reach the upper 40's to low 50's this afternoon. A few thin clouds will develop later in the day and breezes will be calm to light and variable. Skies become partly cloudy tonight as lows dip into the 20's. Breezes will remain light and variable into tomorrow morning.

Our skies will stay mostly sunny Friday and Saturday. Daytime highs will climb into the low 60's and breezes will stay light out of the south. Saturday night the clouds will thicken and deliver a chance of some mixed showers that will last into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and while there will be a brief break in the rain showers Sunday afternoon, rain is expect to stay with us through Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 50's and overnight lows will be in the 30's. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday.

