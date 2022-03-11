Beautiful, warm day

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered off the California coast will create a gentle SW air flow that will help to keep us quite warm today. Under mostly sunny skies, our highs will reach the low to mid 60's. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will be staying dry. Lows will dip to the low 30's and winds will turn light out of the south.

We will be in the mid 60's for highs on Saturday, but this will also be quite the day of change. Clouds will thicken in the afternoon and deliver a 30% chance of some late afternoon and evening showers. That will turn to a chance of mixed showers as overnight lows dip to the low to mid 30's. We will get a short break in the showers Sunday afternoon. We will also see cooler temperatures, with highs in the low 50's. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50's going into next week. It will also be a rainy start to the week with rain Monday and Tuesday followed by a short break Wednesday.

