The arrival of the next system has already thickened our cloud cover this morning. Beginning around lunchtime, those clouds will deliver an increasing chance of rain through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50's, with gusty southerly winds at 5-15+ mph. Wind-driven rain is likely tonight. Lows will be in the low 30's to around 40. Upper elevations may see some morning snow, while we have southerly winds 10-20+ mph.

This system will move through quickly, with mixed showers expected to subside by noon tomorrow. With gradually clearing skies, highs will reach the low 50's. A variable cloud cover is expected through the end of the work week, with a warming trend taking us back into the low 60's by Friday. Clouds will thicken Friday night and bring a chance of rain after 11 p.m. Rain is likely next Saturday, with mixed showers staying with us through the rest of the weekend.

