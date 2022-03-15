Wind, rain and then some clearing

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The passage of a cold front will deliver morning showers to much of Central Oregon, along with westerly winds at 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30-35 mph. We will see some partial clearing this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50's. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's and westerly winds will be gusty at 10-15 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us for the balance of the workweek as highs climb into the upper 50's Thursday and Friday. A chance of showers will settle in Friday night and stay with us all weekend. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 40's and overnight lows will be cool enough that some will see a chance of snow showers. This chance of mixed showers will carry into Monday morning, after which we will see some partial clearing.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!