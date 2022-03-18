Mostly Cloudy; Warmer

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We are waking up to a nice, mild morning and we can anticipate the clouds to thicken with the advance of the next system. We will wind up under mostly skies with highs around 60 degrees. SW breezes will be pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. A few areas will see gusts to 15-20 mph. Breezes will turn light out of the south tonight. We will a slight chance of showers by morning. Lows will be in the 30's.

The early morning showers turn into a likelihood of rain Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. Westerly winds at 15-20 mph in the afternoon will gust to 30 mph. There will be some partial clearing Saturday night, but westerly winds will stay quite gusty and lows will dip into the 20's. Look for highs in the mid 40's Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Mostly sunny skies will prevail going into next week. We are also looking at a warming trend that will have us in the low 70's through the middle of the week.

