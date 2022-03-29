Sunny, Warm Day!

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

As we come under the influence of a ridge of high pressure, our skies have cleared and we will see plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid 60's and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. The clouds will thicken by the end of the day and despite being mostly cloudy tonight, we will stay dry. NW breezes will pick up a bit tonight; gusting to 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday will be accompanied by cooler daytime highs, in the low to mid 50's. Lows will dip into the 20's. We will see a little more sunshine Thursday, but we will stay cool. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60's will carry us through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. A slight chance of some scattered rain and/or snow showers will greet us Monday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

