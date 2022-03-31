More sun; chilly

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After starting the day under fairly cloudy skies, we will see some clearing that will have us mostly sunny by the afternoon. Northerly and NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph, and they will also serve to keep us cool. Highs today will only be in the low 50's, once again. Skies become partly cloudy tonight. Lows will dip into the 20's. Breezes become light and variable after midnight.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny going into the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the low 60's and in the upper 50's Saturday. Sunday will stay warm, with highs in the upper 50's. Watch the clouds thicken through the day and deliver a 30% chance of rain showers Sunday might. Rain is likely Monday, with highs cooling into the low to mid 50's. The rain showers will clear up Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the system that just moved through will leave behind cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 40's to low 50's. The warmup returns Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!