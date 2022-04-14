Chilly and breezy

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Skies were clearing over much of Bend after an early-morning bout of snow, and overall, this will be another day of chilly temperatures and scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the low 40's and NW breezes pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Scattered showers will subside before midnight. Those gusty NW winds will turn SW and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40's, but snow showers will return Friday night as the next system rolls through. Mixed showers, chilly temperatures and breezy conditions are likely all day Saturday. That system moves through quickly and we will be left with partly cloudy skies Sunday, along with highs in the low to mid 50's. Clouds will thicken Monday and bring a chance of scattered showers Monday night. A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through the middle of the week. By Wednesday, our daytime highs will reach the low 60's.

