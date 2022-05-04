Warm, Sunny Day!

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today is the pleasant day before more storm activity settles into the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail along with daytime highs in the mid to upper 70's. You will want to get out and enjoy this mild day because thickening clouds and breezy conditions this evening will be first indicators of stormy conditions ahead. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40's with light and variable winds after midnight.

Rain showers are likely by noon Thursday and it looks like they will be staying with us for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Gusty winds will accompany these stormy conditions, as will cooling temperatures. In fact, by Saturday night, many areas will see snow showers that will extend into Sunday. We will live with a chance of mixed showers into the middle of next week. Even though we warm a little by Tuesday, we will stay below average.

