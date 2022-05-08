Mother nature bringing more rain and snow for Mother’s Day

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon -- and Happy Mother's Day!

We are seeing this system make its way over the region and it's bringing more rain and snow with it. Winds are coming out of the northwest carrying snow and colder temperatures. Sunday's temperatures were cooler, ranging in the low 30s to 50 degrees.

Sunday night's lows are below freezing as we see chances for snow and rain showers. Overnight temperatures are ranging int eh low 20s to mid-30s. Monday's highs are below average, as we see this system pass. Temperatures range from the low 40s to high 50s. For reference, the average high for this time of year is 67 degrees.

Our future track shows more rain and snow in our higher elevations on Monday that last for the entire day and night. Conditions begin to clear up on Tuesday and we see our temperatures warm up by Wednesday.

