Chilly, Breezy, Stormy

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a frosty start to the morning we will see highs in the mid to upper 40's. We have about a 40% chance of mixed showers scattered across the region with NW breezes at 5-15 mph. Some areas will see gusts a bit higher. Clouds will break up a bit tonight. Winds will become light and variable. With lows dipping into the 20's, we can expect another frosty night.

Highs will be modestly warmer Tuesday and we will cling to a chance of some afternoon scattered showers. We will see sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Wednesday, but the clouds will thicken and we will return to a cool, stormy pattern Thursday and Friday. We will see partly cloudy skies with average highs or a tad warmer Saturday. Mostly sunny with highs in mid 70's Sunday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!