Clearer; staying chilly

While we are likely to see some clearing through the day, we are also going to stay pretty chilly. Skies will become mostly sunny, but despite the extra sunshine, our highs only reach the mid 50's. NW breezes at 5-15 mph will get a little gusty for some areas this afternoon. Breezes become light and variable this evening. The combination of mostly clear skies and lows in the 20's will make for a frosty morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer, with highs around 60. The next system will begin to push in Wednesday night, thickening our cloud cover. This system will move through a little faster than the last, so expect mixed showers through the day with highs in the mid 50's. Partly cloudy skies Friday will yield a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday morning. That will then break up and give us highs in the upper 60's under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70's Sunday and upper 60's Monday.

