Nice Break, Then More Rain

Despite mostly cloudy skies, we will enjoy a nice little break between systems...this morning. The next system will press in quickly, thicken our clouds and deliver a chance of rain showers as early as this afternoon for some. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees and westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Rain showers are expected overnight. Lows will be in the 40's and breezes turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

Showers will taper off Saturday morning and we will see some partial clearing as highs reach the mid to upper 60's. We will see the warmest day of the week Sunday as highs reach the mid 70's under partly cloudy skies. The new work week will start under partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60's and that will mark the beginning of a very gradual cool down. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid 60's. Partly cloudy Wednesday with a chance of late day showers and highs in the low 60's. Partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers will be accompanied by highs in the mid 50's Thursday.

