Cooler, But Still Pleasant

After a beautiful day yesterday, we may be a little cooler today, but still very pleasant. Under mostly sunny skies our highs will reach the low to mid 60's. Breezes will shift to the NW and for some, get a little gusty this afternoon. NW winds will stay gusty tonight. Skies will also stay mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's. Sensitive plants and animals may need a little extra care.

A modest change in the air flow will give us another fair day Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 70's. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday will yield a 30% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's. Look for a chance of scattered snow showers Wednesday night turning to a slight chance of mixed showers Thursday. This weak system will move out of the region. We will be left with sunny to mostly sunny skies for the weekend. We will see highs rising into the low to mid 70's.

